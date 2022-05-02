Benefactors of Megan Thee Stallion's generosity push back against criticism regarding her lyrics

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- May 2 has been officially declared as "Megan Thee Stallion Day" in Houston! The day recognizes the three-time Grammy award winner's various philanthropic efforts in her beloved hometown. Although, the honor is not being met with positive reactions as result of the artist's use of vulgar and sexually explicit lyrics.
One person on the ABC13 Facebook page commented "Her good deeds do not counteract what she symbolizes."
The rapper 's lyrics are a hot topic at her alma mater's radio station, Texas Southern University's KTSU radio. KTSU plays plenty of her music, but has to air censored versions in order to comply with guidelines from the Federal Communications Commission.
"We have to keep it clean around here," said Amir Diamond, who hosts a daily show at KTSU.
As far as the recipients of Megan Thee Stallion giving efforts, they believe that her lyrics don't taint the efforts she has put into the community.
SEE HERE: Megan Thee Stallion's foundation to support cancer care, mental health and food insecurities
Rudy Ramsus, the co-founder of the Bread of Life, Inc, said it's not his job to judge.
"Art has always been critiqued, but that's not my job," Ramsus said.
Rasmus praised Megan Thee Stallion's work with the non-profit, including how she raised $1.2 million for them in 2020 by giving them the proceeds from her "Savage Remix" with Beyoncé.
"That went towards food, resources, and emergency assistance," explained Rasmus.
Another recipient of Megan's generosity was Ezekiel Smith, who underwent treatment for oral cancer. He received $5,000 from the her non-profit Pete and Thomas on Sunday.
"She is a very sweet young lady, her lyrics are not an adjective of what her heart and soul is," Smith said.
ABC13 reached out to Mayor Sylvester Turner's office,here is a portion of the response:
"The mayor is focused on her good deeds and looks forward to seeing her develop as a humanitarian and philanthropist. He would also like to one day partner with her and others to work on projects that will benefit more Houstonians."
Benefactors of Megan Thee Stallion's generosity push back against criticism regarding her lyrics
ENTERTAINMENT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News