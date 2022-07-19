lottery

Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight

EMBED <>More Videos

Mega Millions jackpot at $530M after no winner Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at more than half a billion dollars for Tuesday night's drawing.

The jackpot now stands at $530 million, the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot on record. The top prize comes with a cash option of 304.7 million.

The winning numbers drawn Friday were: 8, 20, 26, 53, 64 and Mega Ball 15.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $530M after no winner Friday
Mega Millions jackpot at $480M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Lucky in La Porte? Grocery store sells winning $25K Texas Lotto ticket
Mega Millions pauses payouts after wrong number announced
TOP STORIES
Some Texans with smart thermostats may have no choice but to conserve
Black Kingwood family sent hate-filled notes, including 'last warning'
Tomball man admits to bringing bear spray to Jan. 6 riot, records show
Families beg for change as videos released in Uvalde school shooting
Illegal street racing in Richmond prompts warning from FBCSO
Triple Digit Heat is here to stay for the next 7-10 days
Study shows COVID restrictions have caused poor mental health in teens
Show More
2 HPD vehicles hit during brief chase that ended in Uptown area
East End Little League need help after historic win
Toys 'R' Us will be in every Macy's soon
9-year-old girl dies after doing 'Blackout Challenge' on TikTok
Man threatens to stab nurse at NE Houston hospital, officials say
More TOP STORIES News