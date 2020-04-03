Coronavirus

MD Anderson nurse catches celebrity attention with uplifting dancing video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We could all use more smiles right now, and this MD Anderson nurse is providing just that.

In a video posted to her Twitter account, Jill San Juan made thousands of Twitter users smile as she danced to Janet Jackson's song "All For You" while dressed in personal protection equipment in the hospital.

San Juan tweeted the video with the caption, "Keeping our spirits up at the hospital! Please RT/tag show @JanetJackson She's getting us through rough times! I love you J! #janfam #JanetJackson."

In the video, San Juan busts out the exact choreography from Jackson's "All For You" music video, impressing many viewers.

Soon, none other than Jackson herself responded to the video and thanked San Juan for her hard work.

"I love you too and thank you for all that you are doing!" Jackson tweeted.

San Juan told ABC13 the video was recorded last year, but she tweeted it on Tuesday to put a smile on peoples' faces.

"The hospital is going very well. We are taking all the necessary precautions and all the patients feel very safe about it, San Juan told ABC13. "So I am proud to work for them."

Watch the video above to see San Juan's impressive moves!



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustondancingcoronaviruscoronavirus texasjanet jacksonmd anderson cancer centercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
How teens are coping with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News