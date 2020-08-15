Mother killed from gunshot wound to chest 5 weeks after giving birth

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old new mother was shot in the chest and killed during a domestic dispute.The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Alice Street on Aug. 8. Maylaysia Levy was pronounced dead on the scene.Antwon Norman, 18, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He has since been released on a $30,000 bond.Levy's mother, Quiniecesha, said Norman is the father of their six-week-old daughter A'zaria.Levy graduated from Thurgood Marshall High School in 2019 and planned to become a makeup artist.On the scene, Houston police said they did not know what led up to the shooting, but witnesses told them it was an accident.Quiniecesha does not believe that is accurate."In my opinion, he was using her, and he was manipulating her, and she was weak because she loved him, and she wanted her daughter to have a family," Quiniecesha said.Her mother described the relationship as toxic."I warned her," she said. "I told her over and over. I did everything. I begged her to leave him alone. Just leave him alone."She now plans to educate others on domestic violence and the signs of toxic relationships."When someone shows you that they don't care about you and they don't love you, believe them," Quiniecesha said.A balloon release is being held Sunday at 6 p.m. at 1122 Buffalo Run in Missouri City. Attendees are asked to bring purple, orange or pink balloons.