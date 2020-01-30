Sports

Mattress Mack makes another big bet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mattress Mack has a good feeling the San Francisco 49ers are going to win the biggest game of the year.

Mack bet $1 million on on the team to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale isn't afraid of putting big money down on sports teams. During the 2019 World Series, Mack placed a lot of money on the Houston Astros to win it all.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

In the weeks leading up to baseball's postseason last year, McIngvale hired two Las Vegas gamblers to help him locate the best odds for his bets on the Astros. He started betting on the home team back in 2017.

