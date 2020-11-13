Health & Fitness

Matagorda ISD closes elementary due to COVID-19 cases

MATAGORDA, Texas (KTRK) -- Matagorda Elementary, the lone school in the Matagorda Independent School District, won't be open for at least two weeks due to cases of COVID-19.

The school that serves pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade had a student and a teacher that tested positive for the virus, the district said in a statement.

Matagorda ISD has an enrollment of approximately 133 students, according to the latest data from the Texas Tribune.

Students will continue class through remote learning until Monday, Nov. 30, in an effort to slow the potential spread of the virus.

School breakfast and lunch will be offered at Linnie Roberts and Bay City Junior High in a drive-thru format Monday through Friday.

Matagorda County reported 1,147 COVID-19 cases and 56 fatalities since the pandemic began, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than a thousand recoveries have been reported in the county, which has a population of just over 36,600.

