HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the men accused of robbing a Verizon Wireless store and beating up a cleaning crew employee who was working inside.
On Sept. 21, the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a robbery in the 10900 block of Gulf Freeway.
Authorities say a cleaning crew had locked the doors and were about to begin working when they heard a loud noise and spotted someone breaking into the business.
The crew ran towards the back of the store to run out, but one of the victims was caught by the suspects and dragged back into the business.
The crew member was then allegedly beaten by the three masked men.
Suspects' descriptions:
Suspect 1: Black male wearing a blue jacket, black pants and red shoes.
Suspect 2: Black male wearing a blue pullover, black Adidas pants and black shoes.
Suspect 3: Man wearing a gray pull over and gray pants, race unknown.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest of the three suspects.
You can make an anonymous tip by calling 713-222-TIPS or online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.