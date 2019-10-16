Masked man fired gun during attempted robbery at Walmart in Montgomery Co.: Deputies

Montgomery County deputies responded to the 3000 block of College Park Drive in The Woodlands. They say the suspect walked into the store wearing a mask, a black hoodie and a gun.
According to deputies, the suspect fired a single shot into the air. Deputies believe this was an attempted robbery at the customer service area.
"We were in the dog food section and I heard one of the managers say, 'Get down. Get down,' and then I heard a shot," one shopper said.
When 911 was called, the suspect ran out of the store and made his way out the back where he dropped a backpack.
No one was hurt during the incident and authorities are still searching the area for the suspect.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a masked man who apparently brought a gun inside a Walmart. This happened before 2 AM. Apparently the man dropped a backpack on his way out, so far no arrests.#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/nRJV6bacoC— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) October 16, 2019
