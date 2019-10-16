Masked man fired gun during attempted robbery at Walmart in Montgomery Co.: Deputies

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Walmart customers and workers were sent into a panic when a masked man reportedly fired his gun inside the store early Wednesday.

Montgomery County deputies responded to the 3000 block of College Park Drive in The Woodlands. They say the suspect walked into the store wearing a mask, a black hoodie and a gun.

According to deputies, the suspect fired a single shot into the air. Deputies believe this was an attempted robbery at the customer service area.

"We were in the dog food section and I heard one of the managers say, 'Get down. Get down,' and then I heard a shot," one shopper said.

When 911 was called, the suspect ran out of the store and made his way out the back where he dropped a backpack.

No one was hurt during the incident and authorities are still searching the area for the suspect.



