No one will be arrested for not wearing a mask, Houston police union says

Any person younger than 10.

Any person with a medical condition that prevents wearing a face covering.

Any person while the person is consuming food or drink, or is seated at a restaurant to eat or drink.

Any person while the person is (a) exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors, and (b) maintain a safe distance from other people not in the same household.

Any person driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver.

Any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face, such as while visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal.

Any person in a swimming pool, lake, or similar body of water.

Any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election, but wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged.

Any person who is actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship, but wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged.

Any person giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Under no circumstances will a person be arrested for not wearing a mask, said the Houston Police Officers' Union.The union issued guidance to officers after Mayor Sylvester Turner said they can start issuing $250 citations to people who are repeatedly told to wear a mask in public but refuse to comply with the request President Joe Gamaldi provided Eyewitness News with a copy of their message to members.Eyewitness News reached out to the Houston Police Department to see if it has issued a directive to officers about mask enforcement and whether any citations have been given since the Governor's Executive Order in July.We're waiting for a response.