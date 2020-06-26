Sports

Here's how Mary Lou Retton became the first American Woman to win an Olympic Gold Medal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week on Q'd Up, we talked with the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the all-around gymnastics competition, Mary Lou Retton.

The breakout star from the '84 Olympics really shines when she talks about sharing her latest accomplishment with her four daughters.

Earlier this year, Retton was honored as the first woman inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.

"Men are great athletes, but us women, we're coming up on your heels. So, we want that equality," Retton said,

In the interview, Retton relives the vault that earned her all around gold in 1984, and the emotional plea from her coach that helped make it happen.

She also talks about life as "America's sweetheart," and the role she has protecting young women in sports.

For the full interview, make sure you watch the video above.

Also, for more Q'd Up interviews, make sure you tune in the ABC13 every Thursday at 10:30 p.m.

Want more Q'D up? Follow Harris County - Houston Sports Authority on Facebook and Twitter.

SEE ALSO: Roger Clemens shows off W. Houston home in candid interview

Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. confident in his team and baseball in 2020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonolympicsu.s. & worldsports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Texas
Officials say unemployed Texans will have to look for work
House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd's death
Heavy rain has cleared out, here's where we'll see more
Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky
'Pose' stars tackle anti-trans violence in ABC13 town hall
5 things to know about 'Godzilla Dust Cloud' coming to Houston
Show More
United Memorial Medical Center adds more beds for COVID-19 patients
Texas Medical Center says hospitals will have enough beds
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
Gov. Abbott temporarily halts additional reopening phases
CDC changes coronavirus risk groups, add pregnant women
More TOP STORIES News