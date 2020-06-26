Here's how Mary Lou Retton became the first American Woman to win an Olympic Gold Medal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week on Q'd Up, we talked with the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the all-around gymnastics competition, Mary Lou Retton.The breakout star from the '84 Olympics really shines when she talks about sharing her latest accomplishment with her four daughters.Earlier this year, Retton was honored as the first woman inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame."Men are great athletes, but us women, we're coming up on your heels. So, we want that equality," Retton said,In the interview, Retton relives the vault that earned her all around gold in 1984, and the emotional plea from her coach that helped make it happen.She also talks about life as "America's sweetheart," and the role she has protecting young women in sports.For the full interview, make sure you watch the video above.Also, for more Q'd Up interviews, make sure you tune in the ABC13 every Thursday at 10:30 p.m.Want more Q'D up? Follow Harris County - Houston Sports Authority onandSEE ALSO: