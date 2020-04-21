LIVE: Mayor offers update on combating COVID-19 in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is slated to speak Tuesday afternoon about the city's dealings with the coronavirus.Just a day before, Turner made a first step toward reopening the city's economy by naming Marvin Odum, former president of Shell Oil, his "recovery leader."Turner is poised to provide more details into how he intends to steadily reopen the city in the midst of the pandemic.His briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. You can watch the event live in this post.