LIVE: Former Shell chief Marvin Odum to lead Houston's recovery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On a dark day for the energy sector that props up the city, Mayor Sylvester Turner named a former Shell Oil president as the leader to help Houston emerge economically from COVID-19.

Marvin Odum was also the city's "recovery leader" after Hurricane Harvey, Turner said Monday.

Odum is expected to work with the business sector, nonprofit organizations and others to develop a plan to safely and responsibly move Houston forward.

Earlier in the day, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo named Aldine-area State Rep. Armando Walle as the county's recovery czar.

Turner told ABC13 he wants to get the economy running again, but the key is more testing.

Testing has resumed at the Harris County and Houston locations.

RELATED: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Houston area

All testing sites operated by Harris County have been closed due to inclement weather on Sunday.

If you were one of the many people who had to turn around, you are asked to return to the same testing site today.

Both Delmar Stadium and Butler stadium offer free drive-thru testing. Their testing capacity is 1,000 a day. There is no cost for testing.

Testing at this location is open to everyone, even if you do not display COVID-19 symptoms. You must call ahead of time to get an identification code. If you do not have a code, you will not get tested. To get the code, call 832-393-4220.

The sites are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

