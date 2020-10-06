Spring woman murdered in her car after leaving church service

RAYWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The man believed to be responsible for shooting and killing a woman in her car while she was driving to her parent's home in Liberty County last Sunday was found and arrested, according to authorities.Henry Davis, 24, was found at a relative's home in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, Tuesday morning, said Liberty County Sheriff's Capt. Billy Knox.Liberty County officials said a motorist found 29-year-old Markie McGinnis dead in her car from multiple gunshot wounds Sunday around 1:30 p.m. on FM 2830 in Raywood, Texas. She was less than a half mile from her parent's home.According to investigators, McGinnis was shot several times through her driver's side window.Earlier that morning she helped lead a worship service at her church, Relate Community Church, in Spring. Pastor Sean Mooney told ABC13 McGinnis was a devout singer and worship leader and has been with the church since its inception in 2018."Her loss is a tragedy to all of us," said Mooney.Family members said McGinnis was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and girlfriend."Markie was a joyous person who loved people and accepted everyone for who they are," a family member said. "This is a tragic loss for her family and friends as she is dearly loved and will be grievously missed."A spokesperson for the family told ABC13 they do not know who the suspect is and have never seen him before. Deputies said no witnesses to the shooting have come forward, and the motive for the murder is not yet known.LCSO investigators were working with the Texas Rangers and Louisiana authorities to bring Davis back to Texas sometime Tuesday to face the murder charge.Capt. Knox asks anyone who may have witnessed the crime to report their information to the LCSO at 936 336-4500.