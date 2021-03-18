jobs

Margaritaville Resort Lake Conroe looks to fill 150 jobs

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- You don't have to be a Parrothead to qualify for these jobs!

Margaritaville Resort, Lake Conroe is looking to fill more than 150 part-time, full-time and seasonal positions.

The resort needs people for a variety of jobs to work at its restaurants, hotel, and other venues.
Some of the positions include golf cart attendant, front desk agent, housekeeping, greenskeeper, cook, bartender, barista, barback, host, server and security supervisor. You must be 18 or older to apply to work at the resort, which opened in June 2020.

You can see the available jobs and apply at the Margaritaville Resort website.



The Margaritaville Resort sits on 186 acres of waterfront property and features 360 guestrooms, a golf course and spa. The rooms are housed in a 20-story main hotel tower, as well as waterfront villas on the lake.

The vacation destination includes an 18-hole golf course, a three-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor pools, pickleball, tennis, swimming, boating, fishing, jet skiing and waterskiing.




