Houston in the 'Big Dance': No. 2 UH Cougars start their tourney after No. 16 TSU wins in First Four

Houston is represented twice over in the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.No. 2 University of Houston enters March Madness as a juggernaut and potential national semifinalist. No. 16 Texas Southern wants to become a "bracket buster."Here's how they are faring at the start of the tournament, with every game taking place inside the state of Indiana.Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson's bunch is considered one of the top favorites to run the table to a national championship. But first, they'll have to go through their Midwest Region bracket, starting with a first round game against No. 15 Cleveland State.UH vs. Cleveland State tips off at 6:15 p.m. Friday.The Cougars scored an automatic bid by surviving the American Athletic Conference tournament. But moreover, the Coogs maintained their standing as one of the top teams in the nation while being challenged by top AAC rivals, like Memphis and Wichita State, as well as a COVID-19 outbreak within the program towards the beginning of the season.That national standing was played on the backs of leaders Quentin Grimes and Marcus Sasser, who have each played at least 30 minutes a game this season.Yet, the Coogs haven't gotten the love from various experts, including 38 of ESPN's college basketball analysts, who shut UH out of their Final Four predictions.At least the computers got their backs. The College Basketball Power Index, which predicts teams' performances based on things like record and strength of schedule, gives Houston the third-best percentage to win it all behind true juggernauts Gonzaga and Baylor, both of which have jockeyed for position as the No. 1 team.The Tigers were the darlings of the First Four play-in matchups back in 2018, earning their first ever NCAA tournament win.TSU, the SWAC tournament champion, earned more history when they returned to the First Four by defeating Mount St. Mary's, 60-52, on Thursday.The No. 16-ranked Tigers may likely not get past their next opponent: the Michigan Wolverines, who are top ranked in the East Region. That matchup is on Saturday at 2 p.m.But by just earning their second ever tournament victory, Texas Southern is the only historically black college/university with multiple wins in March Madness.