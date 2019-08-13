Man's missing dentures were found stuck in his throat 8 days after surgery

It might be best to remove your dentures before surgery - or it's possible you could swallow them.

That's what happened to a 72-year-old British man.

In a case report published by the British Medical Journal on Monday, the man had a minor surgery to remove a lump in his abdominal wall.

He returned to the hospital six days later to complain of blood in his mouth and difficulties breathing and swallowing.

Doctors were unable to diagnose the problem at first, and the man was sent home with a prescription for mouthwash, antibiotics and steroids.

The man returned two days later with worsening symptoms and was admitted to the hospital.

Doctors then found his dentures lying across his vocal cords.

The man was rushed into surgery and remained in the hospital for another six days.

He suffered complications over the following month, but eventually made a full recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dental implantssurgeryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man may lose legs after stopping robber from stealing car
Person of interest wanted in Memorial City Mall scare
Dozens of Houston fire engines don't have A/C: union president
Crash victim captures hit-and-run suspect on GoPro camera
'Don't talk about it, be about it': Harvey victim waiting for aid
2M likes, 2M nuggets: Wendy's giving away free spicy nuggets
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
THE 60: Texas wedding crasher wanted for stealing couples' gifts
Man shot by suspect who tried to carjack him at Jack in the Box
Woman with disability says Lyft drivers repeatedly cancel rides
Man crashes car into LA Fitness pool
'Outrageous:' Family gets $49,000 water bill
More TOP STORIES News