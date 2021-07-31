body found

Man's body found decomposed in Galveston Co., sheriff confirms

EMBED <>More Videos

Man's body found decomposed in Galveston Co., sheriff confirms

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A decomposed body was found inside a shed Saturday morning in Galveston County, a sheriff confirmed.

Officials said a property owner discovered the body around 11:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Thompson Road.

According to officials, the body appears to be that of a man.

The smell of the body was so overwhelming that investigators said the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue team had to bring respirator equipment to the scene.

Sheriff Henry Trochesset said an autopsy and toxicology test will have to be done to determine how the person died.

It was unclear how long the body had been in the shed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galveston countycrimegalveston county sheriff's officebody found
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Brothers describe boy's beating death in their family home
Families of missing Black men plead for more accountability
Body believed to be missing 5-year-old found in Boston-area woods
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News