Man's body found decomposed in Galveston Co., sheriff confirms

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A decomposed body was found inside a shed Saturday morning in Galveston County, a sheriff confirmed.Officials said a property owner discovered the body around 11:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Thompson Road.According to officials, the body appears to be that of a man.The smell of the body was so overwhelming that investigators said the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue team had to bring respirator equipment to the scene.Sheriff Henry Trochesset said an autopsy and toxicology test will have to be done to determine how the person died.It was unclear how long the body had been in the shed.