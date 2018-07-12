Manicured thief swiped another woman's wedding ring at nail salon, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

LAPD detectives are looking for a woman who stole a wedding ring as she was getting treatments at a Studio City salon. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
A woman getting a pedicure and manicure at a Studio City salon walked away with more than just nicer nails.

Police say she also swiped another customer's wedding ring.

The woman, seen in surveillance video, went to the salon in the 12100 block of Ventura Boulevard for a manicure and pedicure on June 20.

While getting the treatments, she spotted a wedding ring belonging to another woman on a side tray.

She took the ring and put it in her purse, police say.

She finished her treatment, paid for the service and left with the ring.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD Det. Joseph Hampton at (818)754-8377 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jewelry thefttheftnail salonsurveillance videolapdu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News