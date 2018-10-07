Driver charged for hitting woman during police chase in Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

The Harris County Sheriff's Office tells Eyewitness News the chase began during a traffic stop for reckless driving on I-45.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies have charged a 22-year-old man with felony murder and felony possession of a weapon after he ran over and killed a homeless woman while fleeing from authorities.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office tells Eyewitness News the chase began around 5:55 a.m. during a traffic stop for reckless driving on I-45 in north Harris County.

According to Harris County Constable's Precinct 1 Office, Julian Marcelino Sosa did not stop and proceeded to exit I-45 at a high rate of speed.

The driver was in the U-turn lane of I-45 near Rankin when he went across all the lanes and struck a homeless woman underneath the overpass.

Authorities say the driver attempted to run away from the scene but was found a quarter mile away.

The constable's office says the woman was taken to the hospital and the driver was arrested.

Sosa was transported to a local hospital for precautionary examination, and a mandatory blood draw was conducted.

During an inventory of the suspect's vehicle, deputies say a handgun was located.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashpedestrian struckpolice chaseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston teen killed instantly during crash in Bryan
Hot and humid evening expected during tailgating
State bragging rights are on the line for the Texans
Band halftime show points toy guns at students
Limo crash in upstate New York leaves 20 people dead
Warm and muggy with a chance for rain Monday and Tuesday
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
How to register to vote in Texas
Show More
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
Bride loses over 60 pounds before her wedding day
Katt Williams arrested for allegedly assaulting driver
Woman beaten to death with baseball bat, police say
6 cases of rare polio-like illness confirmed in Minnesota
More News