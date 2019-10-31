Man sentenced to life for killing wife and hiding her in fridge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Patrick Lambert, who represented himself at trial was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife and stuffing her in a refrigerator.

The jury was out just about 10 minutes to decide his fate.

Lambert murdered his wife, Anastacia "Ana" Oaikhena-Lambert. Prosecutors said he stabbed her 19 times before stashing her body.

The body wasn't discovered for 10 weeks.

READ MORE: Man charged with murdering wife found in fridge

EMBED More News Videos

Murder charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally stabbing his wife and stuffing her body into a refrigerator



Prosecutors said Lambert took the couple's infant son down to Mexico in Sept. 2014.

Ana's body wasn't found right away because electricity remained on in the apartment, and the refrigerator was still working. Only after the electricity was disconnected and neighbors reported an odor was when Ana's body was found. That was on Dec. 8, 2014.

Lambert, against advice from others in the courtroom, represented himself in his murder trial. Lambert read his opening statements from a few pages of handwritten notes, saying he did not kill his wife.

"I'm no public speaker and I am no public writer, nor have I been trained 10 plus years and I definitely don't have 20 plus years in experience at being a lawyer," said Lambert to the jury. "What I do have is you, for you guys to be logical thinkers. The state attorney, the offense, is going to attempt to point the finger at me as the person who killed Ana Lambert."

"We are very, very happy this day has come to pass, because we have been praying (and) hoping," said Anita Oaikhena Jeorge. "Now is the time for justice."

The video above is from a previous story.

View full opening statements in the video below.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the trial's full opening statements in which Patrick Lambert goes before a jury, representing himself, and states his case.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontrialmurdertrialswoman killedstabbingbody found
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mattress Mack loses at least $11.6 million in Astros bets
15-year-old sex trafficking victim rescued in Harris Co.
It's the coldest Halloween day in Houston since 1925
$200M in meth found hidden in Sriracha bottles: Police
Husband who allegedly stabbed wife arrested at hospital
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
Moving on? What Gerrit Cole said after Astros World series loss
Show More
Could the Houston Zoo be haunted?
TEA says HISD should change their whole board
Petition to change date of Halloween gets 155K signatures
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
Candyman: A real-life Houston Halloween horror story
More TOP STORIES News