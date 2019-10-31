Man sentenced to life for killing wife and hiding her in fridge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=441417" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Murder charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally stabbing his wife and stuffing her body into a refrigerator

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5654156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the trial's full opening statements in which Patrick Lambert goes before a jury, representing himself, and states his case.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Patrick Lambert, who represented himself at trial was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife and stuffing her in a refrigerator.The jury was out just about 10 minutes to decide his fate.Lambert murdered his wife, Anastacia "Ana" Oaikhena-Lambert. Prosecutors said he stabbed her 19 times before stashing her body.The body wasn't discovered for 10 weeks.Prosecutors said Lambert took the couple's infant son down to Mexico in Sept. 2014.Ana's body wasn't found right away because electricity remained on in the apartment, and the refrigerator was still working. Only after the electricity was disconnected and neighbors reported an odor was when Ana's body was found. That was on Dec. 8, 2014.Lambert, against advice from others in the courtroom, represented himself in his murder trial. Lambert read his opening statements from a few pages of handwritten notes, saying he did not kill his wife."I'm no public speaker and I am no public writer, nor have I been trained 10 plus years and I definitely don't have 20 plus years in experience at being a lawyer," said Lambert to the jury. "What I do have is you, for you guys to be logical thinkers. The state attorney, the offense, is going to attempt to point the finger at me as the person who killed Ana Lambert.""We are very, very happy this day has come to pass, because we have been praying (and) hoping," said Anita Oaikhena Jeorge. "Now is the time for justice."The video above is from a previous story.