Katy hit-and-run: Angel Aviles-Perez accused of killing pregnant woman

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are searching for a wanted fugitive who they say crashed into a pregnant woman in Waller County and fled the scene.

On Sept. 1, DPS says Angel Aviles-Perez allegedly crashed into 34-year-old Latrice M. Frederick, causing the death of her and her unborn child.

The crash occurred on FM-359 south of FM-3346 at around 2 p.m.

Authorities say Perez was traveling south on FM-359 at a high level of speed when he crashed into Frederick's vehicle that was parked on the shoulder.

Fredrick was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight, where she and her unborn baby later died.

Perez was last seen fleeing on foot west of the crash scene. Authorities say he was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Perez is described as a Hispanic male, 5'5" to 5'7" in height, and weighing 160 to 180 pounds.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Perez's whereabouts to contact the Texas DPS office in Hempstead at 979-826-7647 or the Texas DPS office in Pierce at 979-541-4595.
