Man wanted for murder also linked to security guard shooting in 2016

Man wanted for murder also linked to 2016 nightclub shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators need your help tracking down a suspect who they say shot and killed a man at a local bar.

Jose Aviles, 23, is wanted for shooting 44-year-old Jesus Aviles Macedo to death.

The deadly shooting happened at a bar on S. Wilcrest Drive in June.

Police told Eyewitness News that Aviles is also accused of firing shots at security guards on Aug. 7, 2016.

"The security guard had held on to the video in his phone for two years so that he could give us the footage," Houston police Sgt. Mark Holbrook said.

Authorities said the footage helped link Aviles to the shooting.

"The same gun was used. In both shootings he exhibited a violent temper. He went off over the smallest things and began shooting," said Holdbrook. "He shot a man in the bar over a beer. He shot the security guard because he thought the security guard had stolen his gun."

Aviles is a Mexican national, but has lived in the United States for a long time, according to police.

Authorities say he may still be in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or by making an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org

