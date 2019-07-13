Man wanted for defecating in townhome complex laundry room

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Apparently nature couldn't wait for a man who turned the Bayshore Townhomes laundry room into his outhouse.

"I was told originally it was a dog," assistant maintenance man Brandon Ray Mallett said. "That's why I got the little bag, and then I had to get back and get a grocery bag. It was sick."

Mallett got the call to scoop it up Thursday evening.

"It took the two shovels and then the grocery bag, and because it got on the bag, I had to carry it with the other shovel, with the bag on the shovel, and take it directly to the dumpster to throw it in."

"I think this is very disgusting," property manager Tonya Brecheem said. "It was a horrible way for my employees to start the day, for one."

The whole thing was caught on camera. Employees want the man caught, so he can do his business somewhere else.

"That was really disgusting, and why would you do that to someone that has to clean up after you like that," Mallett said. "It's wrong and it's sick.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenabuzzworthyapartmentlaundromatviral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News