Disturbing scene caught on camera as man appeared to be bleeding out on emergency room floor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cell phone video captured a disturbing scene. Someone appeared to be bleeding out on the emergency room floor at St. Lukes Vintage Hospital.Because of how graphic it is, and for the privacy of the patients, we've blurred the video and altered voices.Tamra Torero took the video. She saw the young man holding his arm wrapped in a towel and bleeding profusely."Here he is trying to deal with his blood," she said. "It was just an uncomfortable situation for everybody."Another man was visibly upset with hospital staff.It's unclear how much time passed while the patient was bleeding."At one point, he fell to the ground," Torero said. "The young man was just shaking on the ground and I was, like, terrified."Torero says someone tried to help stop the bleeding, but it was no use. She says ER staff did eventually bring over a wheelchair to take care of him."Somehow there was a breakdown of the process that this young man didn't get the help he needed," Torero said. "I truly hope he's OK."ABC13 reached out to St. Lukes. They responded with the following statement:"CHI St. Luke's is very concerned about the images that have been posted online and we are investigating every aspect of this incident. These images do not reflect a level of care consistent with what we expect of ourselves.We have reached out to the patient to discuss his care. We may have further comments following completion of our review, and appropriate permission from the patient. We take our obligations to protect the privacy of our patients seriously, and will not compromise their privacy without their permission. Regardless of whether we can speak further about the matter, we will take appropriate action to deal with any issues identified by our review."