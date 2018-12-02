Man turns himself in to sheriff's office saying he killed woman at north Harris County motel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is in custody after authorities say he turned himself in for fatally shooting a woman in north Harris County.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office tell ABC13 they responded at 9:50 p.m. Saturday to a shooting at a Scottish Inn motel at the 400 block of Rankin.

When they arrived, deputies found a 45-year-old woman's body in the parking lot of the motel. Sheriff Gonzalez characterizes the killing as a case of domestic violence.

Authorities were searching for the suspect, who had fled the scene in a red-colored Chevy Impala, but they say he turned himself in around 11 p.m.


The victim has not been identified and the case is still under investigation.
