Police are hoping to find a suspect who attempted to steal a vending machine from an apartment building in Florida.Surveillance footage from the scene showed when the suspect tried to take the machine. First he maneuvered the machine from the corner, then pushed the machine into the elevator.According to the Miami Police Department, the suspect was intending to take money out of the vending machine as it was found with damages to the money slot.Police say the suspect did not get away with any of the food or money.