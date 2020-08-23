HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least six vehicles were damaged overnight when a man crashed his car into them in downtown Houston.
It happened Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Milam St.
Witnesses told police that when they approached the man, he told them to get away because he had a gun and would shoot people.
He then told someone he was trying to commit suicide.
Despite the damage, no major injuries were reported.
Man crashes into 6 cars in downtown, threatens to shoot witnesses
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More