Suspects stole homeless man's shoes after fatally shooting him in SW Houston, police say

Fire officials found the victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a strip center in the 5900 block of South Gessner at Sands Point Drive.
Houston police believe three men got into an altercation with the victim before shooting him just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
After the deadly shooting, the suspects took the man's shoes, police said.
Investigators are looking for surveillance video in the area. They believe the killers left the scene in a van.
Police believe the victim is homeless.
Midwest officers are on a shooting at 5900 S Gessner. One victim was found deceased upon arrival. #hounews CC9— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 10, 2022