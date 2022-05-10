Suspects stole homeless man's shoes after fatally shooting him in SW Houston, police say

Midwest officers are on a shooting at 5900 S Gessner. One victim was found deceased upon arrival. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 10, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe a man's shoes were stolen after he was shot to death in southwest Houston overnight.Fire officials found the victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a strip center in the 5900 block of South Gessner at Sands Point Drive.Houston police believe three men got into an altercation with the victim before shooting him just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.After the deadly shooting, the suspects took the man's shoes, police said.Investigators are looking for surveillance video in the area. They believe the killers left the scene in a van.Police believe the victim is homeless.