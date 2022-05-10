man killed

Suspects stole homeless man's shoes after fatally shooting him in SW Houston, police say

Gunmen stole man's shoes after killing him in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe a man's shoes were stolen after he was shot to death in southwest Houston overnight.

Fire officials found the victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a strip center in the 5900 block of South Gessner at Sands Point Drive.

Houston police believe three men got into an altercation with the victim before shooting him just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

After the deadly shooting, the suspects took the man's shoes, police said.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video in the area. They believe the killers left the scene in a van.

Police believe the victim is homeless.

