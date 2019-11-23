Man shot to death in Pasadena thrift store parking lot

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- One man has died after a shooting Saturday morning in the parking lot of a thrift store, authorities said.

The victim was shot while sitting in his truck outside the Alamo Thrift Store in the 2200 block of Spencer Highway around 9 a.m.

Pasadena police said the man drove away after he was shot, but crashed into vehicles at the corner of Spencer Highway and Shaver.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The suspected shooter was taken into custody, police said.

It wasn't known exactly what led up to the shooting or if the victim and shooter knew each other.

