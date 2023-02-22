2 suspects wanted for shooting man to death at restaurant on Homestead Road, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death while visiting his wife at a restaurant she worked at on Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at about 6:20 p.m. at 14010 Homestead Road in northeast Harris County.

Deputies said the victim, identified by his wife as 47-year-old Samuel Banks, got into a verbal argument with two men. One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Banks before both men took off in separate vehicles.

Banks was rushed to Kingwood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The only witness description deputies provided is the shooter is a tall, skinny Black man, and the other is a short, heavy-set Black man.

There was no description of the vehicles they drove off in.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this case to contact the sheriff's office homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.