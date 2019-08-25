Man shot, teen killed while playing basketball at apartment complex in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after two people were shot while playing basketball in northwest Houston.

Houston police responded to reports of a double shooting on Amelia Road just before 4 a.m.

Authorities told ABC13 that two victims were playing basketball in the parking lot of an apartment complex when a family member came outside and found them both shot.

Police say a group of unknown people dressed in all black walked up to the two friends and started shooting.

One teen died from his wounds, and the other was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The family identified the deceased victim as 17-year-old Jason Adnner Cruz.

Authorities are searching for a dark-colored, 4-door car that left the scene around the same time of the shooting.

Houston police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
