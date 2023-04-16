Suspect robbing victim at ATM, shot by person driving past area in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a suspect being shot twice by a passerby in SW Houston, police said.





The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

It happened at a Chase Bank in the 10400 block of Westheimer Road on Saturday evening.

According to police, just after 7 p.m., a driver in a white truck pulled up to an ATM to withdraw money when a suspect on foot came around the corner and demanded the driver at gunpoint to give up the money.

The driver began to comply until the suspect allegedly pistol-whipped him.

That is when someone driving by the area noticed what happened, pulled out a weapon to defend the victim, and fired multiple times, hitting the suspect in the leg and foot, according to HPD.

The victim and passerby were uninjured and interviewed by police, officials said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition by Houston police.

According to ABC13's Safety Tracker, in the zip code where the incident happened, 77042, there have been at least 103 robberies in the area in the last year.