Deputies investigating after they say a man was shot and killed in Cypress neighborhood

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in a Cypress neighborhood.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the man was found around 9 p.m. in the 17900 block of Paint Bluff Lane at Three Rivers Way with a gunshot wound to the chest.According to deputies, the man had been in a physical altercation with someone, in another location nearby.They then drove to the area of Paint Bluff, where deputies believe the suspect or suspects shot the man and left him.Neighbors tried to save the victim by doing CPR, but he died at the scene.The sheriff's office is working to confirm if that man was killed in the Paint Bluff area.They are currently investigating the case.