Man shot in the face while protecting father from robber

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man remains hospitalized nearly 8 weeks after he was shot by an armed robber when he stepped in to protect his father.Noe Escobedo, 34, was shot in the face. The bullet traveled to his shoulder.The shooting happened May 7. He has been in the hospital ever since. Most of that time, he had his jaw wired shut.Houston police released video Friday of the suspected shooter and are asking for the public's help to identify him.Escobedo and his father, Thomas Escobedo, 62, were working at a construction site at 8349 Veterans Memorial in Acres Homes. The video shows the gunman confront the elder Escobedo.Police say he demanded cash. Video shows Noe getting involved to protect his father right before he is shot.The suspect ran off and jumped into a gray-colored 4-door sedan."He needs to be caught and punished, because if not, he's going to do the same thing to others," Thomas said.Noe's wife, Petra, said doctors have been surprised by his recovery. The early days were grim."God is great," she said.She looks forward to the day when he can go home. Their three children hope it comes soon."I think that he's brave," Kevin Escobedo, 9, told ABC13. "I'm happy he did that so that wouldn't happen to my grandpa."Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or to submit an anonymous tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to a suspect.