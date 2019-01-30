Man shot in the back while getting his mail in north Houston

Police are looking for a suspect who they say shot a man in the back while he was picking up his mail in north Houston.It happened on Manus Street around 8 p.m.Investigators said the victim was with his wife when he stopped to check the mailbox. He got out of his car, and that's when someone in a black pickup truck pulled up and opened fire, police say.Police said the victim was shot at least twice in the back. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is expected to recover.If you have any information, you are urged to call the Houston police.