Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting outside of a Twin Peaks restaurant Sunday night.According to police, this happened around 8:40 p.m. at the restaurant in Shenandoah, just north of The Woodlands area.Officials tell Eyewitness News the victim was shot in the restaurant's parking lot. He was taken to the hospital.The suspect got away. No one else was hurt.The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.