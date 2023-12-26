WATCH LIVE

Suspect walks up to vehicle at traffic light, shoots driver in Missouri City, police say

Alex Bozarjian Image
ByAlex Bozarjian KTRK logo
Tuesday, December 26, 2023 8:21PM
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was shot in the arm by a suspect who walked up to his vehicle while at a traffic light in Missouri City, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Independence Boulevard.

The man, who police say is visiting from out of town for the holiday, was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police did not provide any information on the suspect, but there is no indication the shooter knows the victim.

