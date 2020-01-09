Man shot in checkout line at Walmart in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two unrelated shootings occurred at two different Walmart stores in the Houston area on Wednesday.

Police were concerned about an active shooter situation after shots were fired at a Walmart in southwest Houston around 10 p.m.

Police say two men had an ongoing confrontation when they saw each other in the checkout line at the Walmart on Sam Houston Parkway and Beechnut.

One of the men shot the other in the torso. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital.

Police have one suspect in custody.

