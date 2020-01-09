Officer shoots suspected robber at Walmart in NE Harris County

Deputies are at a Wal-Mart in the 9200 block of N. Sam Houston Pkwy, where preliminary indications are that a @houstonpolice officer has shot a possible robbery suspect. The suspect is conscious and alert at this time. PIO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/cvwMeDTNzX — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 8, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say an off-duty Houston police officer shot a robbery suspect at a Walmart in northeast Harris County.It happened around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday at the Walmart in the 9200 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway E near Humble.Deputies say the suspect went inside the Walmart with a gun and tried to rob an employee in the customer service area. An off-duty officer happened to be in the store and saw the incident unfold. That's when deputies say she shot the suspect.The suspect was then sent to the hospital.Deputies did recover his gun. The suspect was reportedly stable when he was sent to the hospital. No information on him has been released.The officer is a 17-year veteran of the Houston Police Department.