Argument leads to man shot outside northwest Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a man ran for his life after being shot outside a convenience store in northwest Houston on Sunday.

Houston Police Department officers said they were dispatched to a shooting at about 2:30 a.m. near Feldspar Street and Bingle Road before several ShotSpotter calls were reported along W. 43rd Street and Highway 290.

HPD said the victim stopped at a convenience store with a woman and got into an argument with other men, who began shooting at him.

The victim was shot in his arm, got into his car, and took off before stopping for help a little more than a mile away near Way Out West Street.

He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Officials said the man also had a fully loaded gun in his vehicle, but it does not appear to have been fired.

The shooters have not been caught.

