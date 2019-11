HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been shot after attempting to rob a gas station on Houston's west side.Houston police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Shell gas station on Richmond near Wilcrest around 7 a.m.A caller allegedly told police he shot a robbery suspect. It's not clear if the person who called police was an employee at the gas station or a customer.The suspect was transported to Memorial Hermann hospital in an unknown condition.