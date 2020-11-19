Man shot over parking space dispute at N Houston strip club

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument over a parking spot outside of a north Houston strip club ended with one man shot early Thursday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Houston police say the victim pulled into a parking spot at Dynasty Headquarters on north Shepherd Drive near Tidwell Road.

Police say he got into an argument with another man who pulled out a gun and shot him. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

Friends and family took the victim to a hospital in the Heights.



HPD found one shotgun shell and two 9 mm shell casings in the parking lot.

The victim is in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

He told police he can identify who shot him.

Officers are reviewing the club's security cameras to get a better look at what happened.
