HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and robbing a man who was headed to work Saturday morning.The shooting was reported at an apartment complex on Imperial Valley near Benmar Drive around 4 a.m.Police say two robbers walked up to the man and demanded his wallet. When he resisted, police say one of the robbers shot him in the leg.The man gave over his wallet, and the robbers took off.