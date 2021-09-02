man killed

Woman shot and killed boyfriend trying to force his way inside apartment, HPD says

Woman shot and kille estranged boyfriend trying to break in, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman shot and killed her estranged boyfriend when he tried to break into her southwest Houston apartment, police said Thursday morning.

At about 3 a.m., the woman called 911, telling them that her boyfriend was trying to break in the door of her apartment on W. Bellfort at Woodwind.

Police say the man eventually made his way inside, and that's when the woman grabbed her gun and shot him multiple times.

He died at the hospital.

Children were in a back room at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt.

Authorities did not say how many children were there or their ages.
