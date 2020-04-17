Man may have been playing with gun when he was shot and killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed in an accidental shooting Thursday night in west Houston, police say.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Upland Lakes Drive, not far from the Katy Freeway.

Police say it looks like the victim, who was in his 20s, and his friends were playing with a gun when it went off.

Authorities are talking to the friends about what happened, but it's not clear if anyone will be charged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonaccidental shootingman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
More TOP STORIES News