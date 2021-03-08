Man shot and killed in the middle of Midtown street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was found shot in the middle of a Midtown street Monday morning has died, Houston police say.Officers say a car came upon the man around 2:30 a.m. on Fannin near Rosalie.Eyewitnesses say the victim was being chased by two suspects in the vehicle.That's when police say the suspects caught up with the man, got out of the vehicle, and opened fire.The man was shot multiple times, according to HPD.Officers are talking to additional witnesses and looking for surveillance video in the area.Police had not made any arrests and did not know a possible motive.