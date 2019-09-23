Man shot and killed in Jeep in southeast Houston parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a southeast Houston parking lot.
Police say two men were in a Jeep when several men approached on the Gulf Freeway and College Avenue at 2 a.m. on Monday.
One of the men in the Jeep was shot and killed. Another man is in surgery. He is expected to survive.
"At this point we don't know if it was a robbery or some type of altercation. There are a few witnesses in the parking lot, we're talking to them," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.
Investigators will head to the hospital to talk to the surviving victim.
