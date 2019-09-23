Man shot and killed in Jeep in southeast Houston parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a southeast Houston parking lot.

Police say two men were in a Jeep when several men approached on the Gulf Freeway and College Avenue at 2 a.m. on Monday.

One of the men in the Jeep was shot and killed. Another man is in surgery. He is expected to survive.

"At this point we don't know if it was a robbery or some type of altercation. There are a few witnesses in the parking lot, we're talking to them," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

Investigators will head to the hospital to talk to the surviving victim.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mattress Mack and city officials launch Imelda Assistance Fund
Houston firefighter falls victim to thieves during Imelda
President Donald Trump arrives in Houston for 'Howdy, Modi' event
Springer 3 HRs, Verlander 20th win, Astros clinch AL West
Momma Watt shows supports for sons with Texans, Chargers t-shirt
Houston-area school closings and delays
13 Investigates: How many students vaccinated for measles?
Show More
Traffic nightmare continues on I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River
Digital Deal of the Day
SHE SAID YES: Astros fans get engaged in front of team mural
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
Who won Emmy Awards: List of winners
More TOP STORIES News