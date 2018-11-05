Possible suspect in custody after man shot to death in apparent robbery in NE Harris County

HCSO say they are investigating a deadly shooting.

Deputies are investigating the scene of a robbery turned deadly shooting in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the 12600 block of Eastex Freeway, at a scrap metal business where a man was reportedly robbed and shot to death.


The sheriff's office say they have one person detained for questioning in.
