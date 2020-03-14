Gunman killed after shooting at people during gathering in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed after opening fire on a group of people at a gathering in southwest Houston.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting on Oakside Drive near Anderson around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.



Police said three men got into a fight at the gathering, and one of the men started shooting.

Another man who lives at the home returned fire, shooting and killing the gunman.

Police said the two men knew each other and have hung out before. The shooter was taken downtown for questioning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootingman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News