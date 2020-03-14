Gunman killed after shooting at people during gathering in SW Houston

Shooting-Homicide: 4700 Oakside Dr. Suspect armed with shotgun shoots at people in residential garage. Suspect shot DOA by one of occupants. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 14, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed after opening fire on a group of people at a gathering in southwest Houston.Houston police responded to reports of a shooting on Oakside Drive near Anderson around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.Police said three men got into a fight at the gathering, and one of the men started shooting.Another man who lives at the home returned fire, shooting and killing the gunman.Police said the two men knew each other and have hung out before. The shooter was taken downtown for questioning.