Man gets 45 years in prison for shooting 8-year-old during 2019 fight in Third Ward

Police say Richard Spiller opened fire during an argument over some feuding children on Houston's south side, striking the boy in the knee.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting an 8-year-old boy during a fight in the Third Ward in 2019.

Richard Spiller, 31, also stole catalytic converters from City of Houston vehicles while he was out on bond for the shooting, the district attorney's office said.

"This repeat offender shot an 8-year-old and then, while free on bond, was arrested for stealing catalytic converters from City of Houston vehicles," District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "He has had enough second chances, and he cannot be trusted to live by the rules in our society."

Spiller was convicted of shooting an 8-year-old boy in the leg during an argument on April 5, 2019.

Investigators said the child had been playing basketball with Spiller's son, who was about four years older than him. At some point, the two boys got into an argument, and the younger boy slapped the older boy.

That's when Spiller's son went home and told his parents that an adult slapped him, officials said. This prompted Spiller to go to the 8-year-old's home and demand to know what happened, sparking an argument.

He left, but later returned with a van full of people to continue the argument, the DA's office said. He later returned for a third time and started shooting at the 8-year-old's family, who were on the porch of a neighbor's home.

The 8-year-old boy was struck in the knee by the gunfire, and a car was hit, officials said. Spiller then fled the scene.

He was arrested on April 11, 2019.

The boy, who is now 11, survived, but still has pain and won't ever be able to play contact sports, the DA's office said.

"He turned a kids' fight into a gunfight," said Assistant District Attorney Shanice Newton, who prosecuted the case in the four-day trial. "He could have stopped whenever he wanted, but he kept coming back until he hurt a child. He was relentless."

Spiller was facing a punishment range of 25 years to life in prison. A jury found him guilty of aggravated assault causing bodily injury, and he was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Spiller worked with three other people to steal catalytic converters from city vehicles while he was out on bond, costing the city at least $500,000.

Officials said he also had a previous conviction for dog fighting.